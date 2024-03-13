Police call log

WEDNESDAY

-8:43 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Countryside Street and Fourth Avenue.

-12:13 a.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

TUESDAY

-9:42 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-7:48 p.m.: summons. Jordan Scott Molen, 27, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for theft.

-6:54 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 100 block of Beech Street.

-5:50 p.m.: summons. Carrie A. Moreaux, 48, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for theft.

-5:29 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:19 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of West North Street and North West Avenue.

-5:19 p.m.: warrant. Quentin Vaughn Blandzinski, 37, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-5 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of South Main Avenue.

-3:34 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 700 block of West North Street.

-3:10 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of Park Street.

-3:06 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-2:24 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:53 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of North Miami Avenue and Kossuth Street.

-1:37 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 300 block of West Russell Road.

-9:22 a.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 400 block of East Court Street.

-7:57 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of North Vandemark Road and West Russell Road.

Fire, rescue call log

WEDNESDAY

-12:12 to 12:13 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-2:46 a.m. to 8:03 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

-3:29 to 7:41 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-7:03 a.m. to 7:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

MARCH 10

-12:50 a.m. to 10:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-6:21 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

MARCH 9

-6:45 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

MARCH 8

-3:40 a.m. to 10:36 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-8:34 a.m. to 7:51 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

-6:24 p.m.: carbon monoxide investigation. Crews responded to one call.

-12:16 p.m.: gas odor. Crews responded to one call.

MARCH 7

-11:42 a.m. to 9:09 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-4:19 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell