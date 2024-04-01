Gessler to be named Celina City Schools superintendent

Gessler

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools’ assistant superintendent is poised to leave the district for a new job: Celina City Schools superintendent.

According to the Celina City Schools’ website, Brooke Gessler will be hired as the district’s new superintendent at its April 15 meeting.

“We have very exciting news at Celina City Schools. The Celina City School Board of Education received 10 applicants for the position of superintendent, the board interviewed four candidates, and has selected Brooke Gessler, Assistant Superintendent, Sidney City Schools to serve as the new superintendent.” the release said. “Board of Education members praised Brooke’s energy, passion, enthusiasm, and experience.”

President Carl Huber said, “Brooke is the type of leader this District needs.”

“I am excited to serve Celina City Schools students, staff, and families as the next superintendent. The Board has given me an amazing opportunity, and I am thankful and ready to meet and exceed the high expectations they have set. There is no better time to become a part of this school district and community,” said Gessler in the release.

Gessler will work with interim superintendent Brenda Boeke in the coming months and her contract will begin Aug. 1, 2024.

Sidney City Schools Superintendent Bob Humble said — as of April 1 — the board of education has not received Gessler’s resignation. He expects it after she’s officially hired as Celina’s superintendent. No process has been determined at this time to find Gessler’s replacement.

“I am thrilled that Celina City Schools is getting Brooke. They have made the right choice and Brooke will be sorely missed here at Sidney. I have been lucky to have had such a great person to work alongside of for the last six years. She has some big shoes to fill. I wish her and Celina City Schools all the best!” said Humble.