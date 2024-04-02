Out of the past

125 years

April 2, 1899

While Vernon Quillen was handling a double-barreled shotgun at the fish stand of Ben Burrow’s yesterday afternoon, the gun went off and made a hole in the counter, and scattered shot all through the floor. Quillen did not know the gun was loaded and had taken it apart and was putting it together again when it went off.

100 years

April 2, 1924

It was announced today that the division engineer of the Big Four railroad will receive proposals for construction of the new passenger depot in this city. The new station will be located on South Chestnut Street, with the estimated cost set at $40,000.

75 years

April 2, 1949

It may be a bit difficult walking at the Shelby County fairgrounds Easter Sunday afternoon without stepping on an egg. Members of the Sidney Eagles Lodge are making arrangements to hide a total of 2,100 colored eggs for children of this area to hunt.

50 years

April 2, 1974

Four Sidney students will participate Saturday in the Lima area youth concert. From Sidney High, Toni Braun, Chris Young, and Tony Young will play as well as Lorie Young of Bridgeview Middle School.

——-

Six Sidney police officers won trophies t the Miami County Range Officers monthly pistol shoot Saturday. They are Tim Wesbecher, Roger Baker, Rod Sterling, Ron Chiles, Larry Hudson, and Renny Smith.

——-

ST. MARYS – A 60-acre farm north of St. Marys has sold at public auction for $1,510 per acre. This was one of the highest prices ever paid for agricultural land in this area.

25 years

April 2, 1999

PHOTO: Andy Sullivan was the guest speaker at the local YMCA annual meeting Wednesday night. Sullivan spoke of character development by the YMCA. Pictured with Sullivan are new association president Jon Baker and outgoing president Mick Given.

——-

New Bremen’s new high school is moving right along with construction about on schedule, according to Dr. James Roeth, superintendent. It appears the construction will be completed this summer as originally scheduled.

——-

PHOTO: Sausage patties and pancake mix hold the promise of tasty eating ahead as Nate Davis, and employee of Davis Meats in Sidney, shows off the pork while Parker Jordan practices his ticket-selling technique.

