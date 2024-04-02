Grand jury issues indictments

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for felonious assault, domestic violence and burglary, among other charges, on Thursday, March 28.

William C. Barnett, 57, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony, for stabbing an adult male victim multiple times with a knife.

Jacob S. Martin, 30, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count domestic violence, a third degree felony, one count felonious assault, a second degree felony, and one count kidnapping, a second degree felony, for causing physical harm to an adult female family member by striking her in the head with a baseball bat, punching her in the face, and kicking her about the ribs and head after previous convictions of domestic violence, and restraining the liberty of the victim.

Talton D. Pratt, 42, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third degree felony, for causing physical harm to a household member by throwing the victim to the ground and causing injury to her hand and wrist after previous convictions of domestic violence, domestic battery and unlawful wounding.

Davon T. Brandy, 20, at large, was indicted on one count of burglary, a second degree felony, and one count grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, for entering into the attached garage of an occupied structure while the residents were present to steal a vehicle and for stealing a 2009 Honda Accord.

James B. LaFoe, at large, was indicted on one count failure to appear, a fourth degree felony, for failing to report to a sentencing hearing after being released on his own recognizance.

Shelby L. Reprogle, aka Shelby L. Marlow, 26, of Sidney, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for cocaine and a pipe.

Brittany A. McKee, 36, of Troy, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and a pipe.

Giovanni E. Ruiu, 29, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and a paper bindle.

Danielle K. Holloway, 31, of Sidney, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and a paper bindle.

Daryl W. McClure, 42, of West Milton, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for cocaine and baggies.

Brianna C. Hess aka Brianna C. Liveston, 30, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, a magnetic box, syringes, pipe, scale and baggies.

Keianna A. Williams, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, a magnetic box, syringes, pipe, scale and baggies.

David J. Gaier, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, a magnetic box, syringes, pipe, scale and baggies