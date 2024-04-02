SIDNEY – The following vendor permits have been issued by the Shelby County Auditor’s Office:

Nature Customscapes LLC, 681 E. Hoewisher Road, Sidney, other speciality trade contractors

Heaven Shoffner, 750 Clinton Ave., Sidney, dba DS Fitness LLC, other clothing stores

K&R Sporting Goods, 12189 Dorothy Drive, Minster, dba Tacky Saks, electronic shopping

Yvonne L. Groves, 670 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, dba Whole Body Asethetics, cosmetics/beauty supply store

JC Restaurant LLC, 549 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, dba Victor’s Taco Shop, special food services (caterers)

David W. Kauffman, 10498 Hardin Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney, dba Backroad Lazer, other general merchandise stores

Sidney Grocery Store LLC, 1010 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney, dba Sidney Foodtown, grocery stores

Rick Eilerman Repair LLC, 7880 Dawson oaR., Fort Loramie, e-shopping/mail order houses

Isaac Steinke, 510 E. Main St., Anna, dba Steinke Solutions LLC, other personal services

Cary Copeland D P M Inc., 1000 Michigan St., Sidney, dba Sidney Foodtown, podiatrist

Ledoux’s Crazy Cajun Cookers LLC, 12521 Maple Grove Road, Minster, grocery/related products

Strategic Dining Services LLC, 3003 Cisco Road, Sidney, foodservice contractors

Archery Learning Academy, 1026 Autumn Place, Sidney, sporting goods stores

Jamee Gasson, 124 N. Main Ave., Suite 203, Sidney, nail salon

Woody’s Diner at Kville Inc, 8794 State Route 274, Kettlersville, full service restaurant/cafeteria

Donald D. Stewart, 16452 Montra Road, Anna, dba DS Fitness LLC, family clothing stores

Sara Leckey, 124 N. Main Ave., Suite 204, Sidney, beauty salon

Joshua B. Carter, 308 W. Pike St., Jackson Center, limited service restaurants

Ownishine LLC, 729 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. C, Sidney, clothing accessory stores

Cary Copeland D P M Inc, 1000 Michigan St., Sidney, podiatrists

BevFix LLC, 112 Parkview Drive, Jackson Center, other specialty food stores

Wallace Motors LLC, 1271 Wapak Ave., Sidney, used car dealers

Hit the Mark, 412 Apollo Drive, Sidney, sporting goods stores

Luke Dodds, 209 Sapphire St., Anna, furniture stores

Rolling Hills Skate LLC, 105 E. Russell Road, Sidney, all other amusement and recreation industries

Samozrejme LLC, 101 N. Ohio Ave., Sidney, other general merchandise stores