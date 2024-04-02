SIDNEY – The following vendor permits have been issued by the Shelby County Auditor’s Office:
Nature Customscapes LLC, 681 E. Hoewisher Road, Sidney, other speciality trade contractors
Heaven Shoffner, 750 Clinton Ave., Sidney, dba DS Fitness LLC, other clothing stores
K&R Sporting Goods, 12189 Dorothy Drive, Minster, dba Tacky Saks, electronic shopping
Yvonne L. Groves, 670 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, dba Whole Body Asethetics, cosmetics/beauty supply store
JC Restaurant LLC, 549 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, dba Victor’s Taco Shop, special food services (caterers)
David W. Kauffman, 10498 Hardin Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney, dba Backroad Lazer, other general merchandise stores
Sidney Grocery Store LLC, 1010 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney, dba Sidney Foodtown, grocery stores
Rick Eilerman Repair LLC, 7880 Dawson oaR., Fort Loramie, e-shopping/mail order houses
Isaac Steinke, 510 E. Main St., Anna, dba Steinke Solutions LLC, other personal services
Cary Copeland D P M Inc., 1000 Michigan St., Sidney, dba Sidney Foodtown, podiatrist
Ledoux’s Crazy Cajun Cookers LLC, 12521 Maple Grove Road, Minster, grocery/related products
Strategic Dining Services LLC, 3003 Cisco Road, Sidney, foodservice contractors
Archery Learning Academy, 1026 Autumn Place, Sidney, sporting goods stores
Jamee Gasson, 124 N. Main Ave., Suite 203, Sidney, nail salon
Woody’s Diner at Kville Inc, 8794 State Route 274, Kettlersville, full service restaurant/cafeteria
Donald D. Stewart, 16452 Montra Road, Anna, dba DS Fitness LLC, family clothing stores
Sara Leckey, 124 N. Main Ave., Suite 204, Sidney, beauty salon
Joshua B. Carter, 308 W. Pike St., Jackson Center, limited service restaurants
Ownishine LLC, 729 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. C, Sidney, clothing accessory stores
Cary Copeland D P M Inc, 1000 Michigan St., Sidney, podiatrists
BevFix LLC, 112 Parkview Drive, Jackson Center, other specialty food stores
Wallace Motors LLC, 1271 Wapak Ave., Sidney, used car dealers
Hit the Mark, 412 Apollo Drive, Sidney, sporting goods stores
Luke Dodds, 209 Sapphire St., Anna, furniture stores
Rolling Hills Skate LLC, 105 E. Russell Road, Sidney, all other amusement and recreation industries
Samozrejme LLC, 101 N. Ohio Ave., Sidney, other general merchandise stores