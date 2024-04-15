125 years

April 15, 1899

Judge S.A. Armstrong has set April 28 as the date for a hearing on a motion to dissolve the temporary injunction obtained by the trustees of Neal Post, G.A.R., to prevent the Monumental trustees from ejecting the Post from the room it has occupied in the building for many years.

100 years

April 15, 1924

Members of council at their meeting last evening passed an ordinance to prohibit liquor traffic and to provide for administration and enforcement of such prohibition in the city.

——-

Capt. W.W. Masteller was ordered by telegram this morning to mobilize the local national guard company at the armory at 6 p.m. Involved are all troops of the Fifth Area command, with members to report in full uniform at 5:45 p.m.

75 years

April 15, 1949

Before the end of summer, residents in the Sidney area will see visual evidence of the Bell System’s program to connect Dayton, Columbus, and Cincinnati into the growing network of television channels.

50 years

April 15, 1974

RUSSIA – A dream the Catholic War Veterans Post 661 of St. Remy Parish have had for a long time will be finalized when they will have their grand opening of their new meeting house April 27, with only members admitted. Manager is Cyril Monnier. Post commander is Fred Drees.

——-

An art ball, featuring the Frank Neville Orchestra, art, and sculptures in a formal setting, will be held Oct. 12, the Sidney Art Association determined last night.

25 years

April 15, 1999

A Champaign County educator will become the new principal at Fairlawn High School for the 1999-2000 school year. Jeffrey N. Layton of North Lewisburg was hired by the Fairlawn Board of Education at its meeting Tuesday night.

——-

Fifty-one year old Reverend Daniel Mitchell will be stepping down as pastor of the First Presbyterian Church with his last day in the pulpit Sunday. He concludes a nearly eight-year stay at the church and begins May 1 at First Presbyterian Church in Holdredge, Neb

