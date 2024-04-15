Crashes

Xandrea C. Piper, 16, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on April 11 at 4:24 p.m.

Piper was traveling westbound on McCloskey School Road when she drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

• Matthew John Williams, 52, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on April 7 at 7:29 p.m.

Evan McKinley Weaver, 16, of Versailles, was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he slowed to turn left into a private driveway and was rear-ended by Williams. Williams’s vehicle was towed by Bushnell’s Towing and the vehicle Weaver was driving was towed by Meyer’s Towing.

Sheriff’s call log

SUNDAY

-10:59 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-8:03 a.m.: overdose. Deputies and Fort Loramie EMS responded to an overdose in the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-7:21 a.m.: crash. Deputies, Anna EMS and Botkins Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the 16000 block of Botkins Road.

SATURDAY

-10:39 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Deputies responded to an intoxicated person in the 3000 block of Michigan Street.

-10:24 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash at mile marker 105 on Interstate 75.

-3:57 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash at mile marker 88 on Interstate 75.

-12:25 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 11000 block of Eilerman Road.

FRIDAY

-6:23 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 21000 block of Miami Shelby East Road.

-11:08 a.m.: theft. Personnel responded to a theft in the 17000 block of state Route 47.

-10:09 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 17000 block of state Route 47.

THURSDAY

-6:40 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 800 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-5:36 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies and Fort Loramie Fire responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 9000 block of state Route 29.

-4:46 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 12000 block of Miami Shelby East Road.

-3:33 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 11000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

Village call log

THURSDAY

-8:20 p.m.: crash. Anna Police responded to a property damage crash in the area of West Main Street and North Pike Street.

Fire, rescue log

SUNDAY

-9:54 to 11:24 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

SATURDAY

-8:33 a.m. to 9:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

FRIDAY

-10:14 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-12:10 a.m. to 5:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-7:20 to 7:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-3:35 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell