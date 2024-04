Recent births

TROY — Brooke and Jared Burrell, of Troy, announce the birth of their son.

Jericho Burrell was born March 3, 2024, at 1:25 p.m. at Wilson Birth Center, Sidney. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19.75 inches long.

He was welcomed home by his brother, Exodus Burrell, 15.

Maternal grandparents are Amy Fogt, of Troy, and Joseph Ryman, of Piqua. Paternal grandparents are Annette Burrell and David Burrell (deceased).