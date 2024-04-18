Sidney BOE approves Class of 2024 for graduation

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education prepared to say good luck and farewell to the Class of 2024 during its April 15 meeting.

The board approved the list of 229 seniors to receive their diplomas on May 18 during graduation ceremonies at Sidney Memorial Stadium. The approval was given pending completion of all state and local requirements.

And while the 2023-24 school year is coming to a close, the board began preparing for the new school year with the approval of several personnel items.

Melissa McClurg was hired as the pupil services director. She was given a two year contract for 205 days each year. She will be paid $95,000. Her contract begins Aug. 1, 2024.

Greg Snyder was hired as the federal program/operations director beginning Aug. 1, 2024. He was given a three-year contract for 260 days each year. He will be paid $117,000 per year. Snyder is currently the high school principal.

Receiving one-year contracts effective Aug. 21, 2024, were Emily Bertke, Sidney Middle School teacher; Shannon Hoke, JaVa IS teacher; Ally Kaiser, Sidney High School teacher; Victoria Lammers, SMS teacher; Jacilyn Millhouse, SMS teacher; Peyton New, SMS teacher; and Parker Enoch, SHS teacher.

Resignations were accepted from Rebecca George, teacher; Paige Barker, Latchkey coordinator; and Karen Utley, bus driver. Utley’s resignation was effective April 15, 2024. The resignations of George and Barker are effective Aug. 1, 2024.

Certified substitute teachers Kaitlyn VanZant and Keoni Gredvig were given one-year limited contracts effective April 16, 2024. They will receive $150 per day when they are substitutes in the district.

Classified employees receiving a one-year limited contract were Amanda Partington, JaVa secretary, negotiated pay, plus up to three extended days, $22.73 per hour; and Bethany Hoglund, transportation assistant, $17.90 per hour.

Given classified substitute contracts were Larry Jurosic, sub van driver, $13.60 per hour; and Kris Wolaver, sub van driver, $13.60 per hour.

Cameron Klopfenstein received a supplemental contract for the assistant musical director position effective Jan. 1, 2024. He will be paid $841.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the purchase of Sidney High School library furniture from Continental Office for $101,998.12.

• Approved Sidney High School lockers in downstairs “A” hall to be painted by Partin Premier Painting at a cost of $26,450.

• Approved a contract with Quality Masonry Company for the Sidney High School exterior restoration project phase IV at a cost of $24,100.

• Adopted new and revised policies.

• Approved the treasurer’s report.

• Approved the updated salary schedule for the EMIS coordinator/human resources/payroll/superintendent’s secretary, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

• Approved out-of-state student trips for the eighth-grade students to Washington DC from May 20-23, 2024; and six high school students to Chicago, Illinois, May 10-14, 2024, for the Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference.

• Approved paper/pencil testing for the third-grade ELA state test for the 2024-25 school year.

• Heard the legislative report from board member Laurie Kimmel.

• Heard the Upper Valley Career Center report from board member Greg Dickman.

• Went into executive session to discuss negotiations with the Sidney Education Association. No action was taken.

The board’s next meeting will be May 20, 2024, at 6 p.m. at Sidney Middle School.