Shelby County Democratic Party reorganizes

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Ohio Democratic Party recently completed its required reorganization after the Shelby County Board of Elections certified the results of the March 19 Primary.

Every four years, local Democrats have the chance to run to represent their precinct on the local Democratic Central Committee. According to Christopher Gibbs, returning party chairman, the Central Committee is responsible for party promotion, candidate selection, and approving the spending necessary to advance the goals and platform of the party.

Members elected to represent their precinct included Susan Dunson, Sidney, precinct 2; Heather Davidson, precinct 5; Linda Long, precinct 6; Gregory Miller, precinct 7; Bethanne Spires, precinct 11; Amy Klingler, precinct 13; Bruce Ailes, precinct 17; Elizabeth Baker, precinct 22; William Wiley, precinct 28; Christopher Gibbs, precinct 30; and June Laughlin, precinct 32. Returning to leadership include Bethanne Spires, secretary; Bill Moloney, treasurer; and Christopher Gibbs, chairman.

New to the vice chairman position will be Amy Klingler, of Sidney, who will replace Merrill Asher, of Sidney. Asher has served on the local Democratic Central and Executive Committees for more than four decades, including the past 12 years as vice chairman.

Klingler has been a lifelong Democrat and resident of Shelby County and has been affiliated with the Shelby County Democratic Party for 40 years. After a 30-year career with the Ohio Lottery Sales Commission, she now enjoys participating in the Sidney Book Club, serving on The Board of Metropolitan Housing, participating on the Public Defender Board, and being active in Females in Action.

“I’m honored to have been voted in as vice chairman and I look forward to continuing my contributions and emphatic support of the Shelby County Democratic Party,” said Klingler.

Gibbs believes Klingler and the balance of the women within party leadership mark a stark contrast to other political organizations.

“Half of our leadership team and nearly two-thirds of our elected Central Committee are women,” said Gibbs.

According to Gibbs, women’s rights will be the focus of the local party in 2024.

“This election cycle will be the year of the woman, and the Shelby County Ohio Democratic Party is demonstrating that by elevating women to local party leadership,” he said.