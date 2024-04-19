Amos Library to hold book sale

SIDNEY -The Amos Memorial Public Library will hold its semi-annual sale of surplus items April 27 through May 4. The sale will begin on Saturday, April 27 at 11 a.m. and continue during regular library hours through 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. The library is located at 230 E. North St.in Sidney.

“We will have a large amount of books and movies in this sale,” said Assistant Director Mark Kister, “both items which have been donated to the library and items removed from our collections.” Everything will be priced at 50 cents and all proceeds will help support the Shelby County Libraries.

The Amos Memorial Public Library is open 11 a.m.– 4 p.m. on Saturday; 9 a.m.– 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and 9 a.m.– 6 p.m. on Friday.

The Shelby County Libraries services the entire county through six locations in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Russia, and Sidney. Each location provides library services as well as resources and programs for all ages, enriching lives through continuous learning.

For more information about Shelby County Libraries, including location hours and events, please visit shelbycountylibraries.org.