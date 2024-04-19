Emerson Primary School named 2024 Hall of Fame School

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Association of Elementary School Administrators (OAESA) announced that Emerson Primary School in the Sidney City School District has been selected as a 2024 OAESA Hall of Fame School.

The Hall of Fame School Award recognizes schools that engage faculty, students, and the community to provide a quality school experience. The school staff submitted an extensive application documenting the effectiveness of their educational program in several areas. Hall of Fame Schools were selected by committees of OAESA members.

OAESA will recognize winners of the Hall of Fame Award during OAESA’s centennial celebration on June 17 at the OAESA Professional Conference and Tradeshow at the Hilton Easton in Columbus, Ohio.

A celebration at the school is being planned.