Sidney Middle School receives Moment Award from DEW

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools is sharing the news that Sidney Middle School has been recognized by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce (ODEW) for achieving the Momentum Award for its results on the 2022-23 state report card.

The Momentum Award is for districts and buildings that have demonstrated outstanding improvement in achievement while also continuing to show growth. The momentum award is for districts and buildings that have improved their performance index by 3 or more points from the 2021-2022 report card to the 2022-23 report card AND received a value-added progress rating of 4 or more stars.

“This remarkable accomplishment reflects your unwavering commitment to excellence and the outstanding services you provide your students and the community,” said Stephen D. Dackin, ODEW director, in a statement. “It recognizes the devoted teachers and staff who consistently go above and beyond, ensuring that all students receive exceptional learning and instruction. Your tireless efforts in nurturing young minds, fostering a positive learning environment, and promoting holistic development have not gone unnoticed.

Dackin continued to praise the school administrators, teachers, support staff, and students for their collective contributions to this achievement. “Your commitment to providing top-notch education and fostering a supportive community is truly commendable.”

“It is an honor to receive the Momentum Award from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce,” said Sidney Middle School Principal Gregg Johnson “The staff and students of SMS have worked incredibly hard to make this educational growth over the past year. We are thrilled and determined to continue to learn and grow. Big things are going on at SMS!”

“I’m incredibly impressed with the progress being made at Sidney Middle School,” said Sidney City Schools Superintendent Bob Humble. “Let’s take a moment to celebrate this recognition and use it as motivation to keep pushing for excellence in everything we do.”