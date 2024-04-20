Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of March 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Cody Andrew King, 39, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Joseph Paul Knight, 72, of Delaware, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

James Henry Pitts, 63, of Waynesfield, was charged with failure to have highway fuel use permit, $130 fine.

Christopher A. Speelman, 34, of Mountville, Pennsylvania, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.

Denielle E. Thornton, 33, of Sidney, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Elaine C. Limbert, 73, of Botkins, was charged with stopping for school bus – dismissed, $105 fine.

Timothy E. Amrhein, 53, of Arcanum, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Nathaniel C. Richard, 19, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Jimoh J. Enis, 49, of Lima, was charged with shortcutting across private property, $130 fine.

Danny Coverstone, 54, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.

Aminata Louzolo, 27, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Chloe Loren Bechdolt, 28, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Ashlin Michael Mann, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Michele Parr, 53, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Stephen Gregory Sargent, 46, of Miamisburg, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Bryan David Snyder, 50, of Piqua, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Petru Spanu, 47, of Middle Village, New York, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Jerry C. Stewart, 86, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Wyatt S. Hentrich, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Ronda Michelle Norris, 48, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

William R. Holman, 81, of Pickering, Ontario, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Jermale M. King, 42, of Dayton, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Trace T. Haymon, 41, of Ridgeland, Mississippi, was charged with failure to have highway fuel use permit, $132 fine.

Nathaniel A. Wilt, 34, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Maninder S. Nandal, 30, of Chestermere, Alberta, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.

Jessica Renee Walls, 36, of Union, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Tanner Nathaniel Whitmire, 19, of Holland, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Phillip B. Cool, 27, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $288 fine.

Matthew Sargent, 54, of Sidney, was charged with overtaking/passing to right, $136 fine.

Karim A. Hassin, 39, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Zane L.R. Latimer, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mitchell D. Hudson, 51, of Sidney, was charged with speeding and seat belt violation – driver, $165 fine.

Joel David Goodwin, 25, of Maria Stein, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Randall Kirk Adams, 60, of Lebanon, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Scheon Eliad Amidor, 21, of Scarsdale, New York, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacky Aulibrice, 30, of Lake Park, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Scott Daniel Keller, 44, of Sylvania, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Jared Austin Brautigam, 27, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jay J. Winner, 55, of Lewistown, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ariel Mercedes King, 29, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Darin Michael Klann, 51, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Kimberly M. Wildermuth, 46, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shirley Berning, 67, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kaitlyn Mi Chael Truman, 20, of Genoa, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Isaish M. Burton, 27, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Tyler T. Taylor, 38, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Rizwan S. Maknojia, 41, of Guelph, Ontario, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Edgar Leroy McCall, 57, of West Liberty, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christopher H. McMahon, 59, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, and speeding – dismissed, $105 fine.

Yunuet Michelle Sanchez, 22, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Mitchell James Ferguson, 33, of Fenton, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone.