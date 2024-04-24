Grand jury issues indictments

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for domestic violence, aggravated vehicular assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, and grand theft, among other charges, on Thursday, April 18.

Hayli R. Pitcock, 21, of Sidney, was indicted on one count domestic violence, a fifth degree felony, for knowingly causing physical harm to an adult female family member whom the offender knew was pregnant by knocking the victim to the ground, and punching her in the face and stomach multiple times.

Daniel L. Cooper, 41, of Botkins, was indicted on one count aggravated vehicular assault, a third degree felony, and one count operating a motor vehicle with a specified concentration of alcohol, a first degree misdemeanor, for operating a motor vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed and struck another vehicle causing serious physical harm to the adult male driver, while having a BrAC of 0.239.

John C. Simpson, 59, of Sidney, was indicted on one count operating a motor vehicle under the influence, a fourth degree felony, and one count driving under suspension, a first degree misdemeanor, for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, after a previous conviction or pleading guilty to five or more violations of this within the past 20 years, and driving under while under suspension.

Victoria B. Brussell, 44, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and one count operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, a first degree misdemeanor, for stealing a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche, and for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

Robert E. Gibson, 50, of Dayton, was indicted on one count theft, a fifth degree felony, for knowingly stealing goods from Lowe’s with a value exceeding $1,000.

Wiley M. Bates, 40, of Troy, was indicted on one count failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a third degree felony, and one count receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony, for fleeing from a law enforcement officer’s signal to stop his vehicle, traveling at speeds of up to 110 mph, running a red light, traveling in the wrong lane, driving off the roadway and striking a retaining wall, and for being in possession of a 2012 Ford Focus he knew or had reasonable cause to believe had been stolen.

James D. Cornett, 42, at large, was indicted on one count receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony, for possession of a 1999 Jeep Cherokee he knew or had reasonable cause to believe had been stolen.

Azel L. Zimmer, 39, at large, was indicted on one count receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony, for possession of a 1999 Jeep Cherokee he knew or had reasonable cause to believe had been stolen.

Justin L. Dwyer, 41, at large, was indicted on two counts receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony, for receiving and possessing Visa debit cards he knew or had reasonable cause to believe had been stolen.

Thomas J. Webb, 37, at large, was indicted on one count failure to provide change of address, a fourth degree felony, for failure to notify the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office of a change of address, having previously been convicted on gross sexual imposition.

Paul A. Kirkland, 33, of Piqua, was indicted on one count having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, for possessing and using a semi-automatic shotgun after a previous conviction of trafficking in drugs.

Jeremy S. Stanley, 45, at large, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for cocaine, bindles, a baggie, a pipe and scales.

John J. Welch, 48, of Bristolville, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and a baggie.

Brooke N. Davis, 30, at large, was indicted on five counts possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and one count tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, for Xylazine, Fentanyl, cocaine, Metonitazene, Suboxone, a baggy, and for attempting to ingest pills while in custody to impair its availability as evidence.

Keesha D. Powers, 32, at large, was indicted on four counts possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for Xylazine, Fentanyl, Cocaine, Metonitazene, methamphetamine, and a straw and baggie.

Steven P. Slusser, 67, of Sidney, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, cocaine and baggies.

Craig A. Bevans, 53, of Sidney, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, cocaine, and baggies.

Antonio D. Russell, 20, of Cincinnati, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for marijuana in an amount between 200 grams and 1000 grams, and a baggie.