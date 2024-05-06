Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

April 28-May 4

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to one emergency medical dispatch in Shelby County. That’s three fewer calls than the week prior.

The call was in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the village of Russia. There were no calls for the week to Springcreek Township in Miami County where Spirit EMS serves as the secondary contracted ambulance provider to that area.

The patient was transported from the scene and taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100 percent of its dispatched calls for the week.