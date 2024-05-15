Botkins graduation set for May 19

Metz Egbert Platfoot Manger Maurer McPheron

BOTKINS — Diplomas will be presented to the Botkins High School Class of 2024 on Sunday, May 19. The ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Botkins High School gymnasium.

Class valedictorians are Ashley Metz, Ava Egbert, Janel Platfoot, Lauren Manger, Malanie Maurer and Reagan McPheron.

The class colors are coral and yellow. The class motto is “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you actually leave them.” The class song is “You’re Gonna Miss This” by Trace Adkins.

The guest speaker will be Botkins Board of Education President Neil Boerger.

Reserved seating on the floor at the ceremony is for the families of the graduates. All others attending the ceremony are asked to sit in the bleachers.

Members of the Botkins High School Class of 2024 areBrittany Arnold,Reis Aselage,Logan Aufderhaar,Caitlyn Barhorst,Alex Beam,Nathan Brown,Mark Carducci,Andrew Dunifon,Ava Egbert,Ryleigh Egbert, Tyler Egbert, Grant Flora, Izabelle Fogt, Taylor Fullenkamp, Alyson Gerstner, Aaden Grewe, Jordan Herzog, Angela Homan, Kole Homan Luke Homan, Sarah Ivey, Kaylie Keiber, Isaac Koenig, Isabella Koenig, Braiden Kuch, Travis Landreth, Hunter Lenhart, Aiden Leugers, Zoie Longbrake, Kylie Mack, Avery Manger, Lauren Manger, Malanie Maurer, Jordan Mccafferty, Reagan McPheron, Ashley Metz, Joseph Meyer, Camdyn Paul, Rylyn Paul, Chloe Pax, Janel Platfoot, Gavyn Sanchez, Jonathan Schnippel, Parker Schnippel, William Schnippel, Navroj Singh, Jackson Steinke, Keegan Thorpe, Aubree Topp Aubree, Emerson Walters, Peyton Wendel, Grace Wiseman and Ava Woodruff.