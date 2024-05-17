Graduation photo pages to run in upcoming SDN editions, appear online

Local high schools’ graduation ceremonies began across the area on Friday and will continue throughout the next 10 days.

The Sidney Daily News will again be producing photo pages of every Shelby County high school commencement ceremony, as well as for some schools that border the county.

The publication schedule for the photo pages is below.

In the Wednesday, May 22 print edition: Sidney, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Houston.

In the Saturday, May 25 print edition: Fairlawn, Christian Academy, Riverside, New Bremen.

In the Wednesday, May 29 print edition: Anna, Russia, Lehman Catholic, Minster, Versailles, New Knoxville.

Photos from the commencements will also be posted on galleries on SidneyDailyNews.com. Galleries will be posted online within two days of the ceremony. Photos will be available for purchase in our online photo store, AIMMediaMiamiValleyPhotos.com.