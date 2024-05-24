SIDNEY — The Bridge Restaurant is partnering with SCARF (Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation) to host an event on The Bridge’s outdoor patio.

On Thursday, June 13, attendees will enjoy a Bridge dinner with a flight of bourbon tastings. The evening will include opportunities to participate in a silent auction. SCARF’s evening at The Bridge begins with the patio opening at 6 p.m., and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.

Funds raised will support SCARF’s mission to support the Shelby County Animal Shelter in safe adoptions, education and community outreach. Support for the abused and neglected animals includes veterinary care, spay/neuter procedures, micro-chipping, and providing necessary supplies.

Limited Tickets for the SCARF Bourbon Dinner are available online at helpshelbycountyanimals.com for $75 per person.