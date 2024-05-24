Rhodes State dean’s list

LIMA — Rhodes State College has announced its dean’s list for the 2024 spring semester. Students must earn a 3.5 GPA or above to be named to the dean’s list.

Local students named to the dean’s list were Jill Ann Greve, of Botkins; Kyler Lee Klingler, of DeGraff; Sierra M. Henning, of Fort Loramie; Geran Jayson Wagle, of Maplewood; Paige Rylee Hess and Kaitlyn Ruth Otte, both of Maria Stein; Karlea Lauth, of New Knoxville; Ellie Pauline Holthaus, Kimberly Anne Massey and Taylor Nicole Poeppelman, all of Sidney; and Paige Briana Platfoot, of Versailles.