University of Kentucky dean’s list

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky has released its dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester. A total of 8,580 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance.

To make a dean’s list in one of the UK colleges, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes. Some UK colleges require a 3.5 GPA to make the dean’s list.

Local students named to the dean’s list were Lucy M. Behr, Alexandra E. Blatter, Olivia R. Monnin, MaKayla V. Peacock, Lucille K. Ritze and Patrick J. Wyen, all of Sidney; Laci L. Miller, of DeGraff; Danielle B. Eilerman, of Fort Loramie; and Layne R. Voisard, of Minster.