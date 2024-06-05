Business Spotlight: JR and Sons have been fixing cars since 2008

JACKSON CENTER — JR and Sons is a staple business in Jackson Center. When something goes wrong with a car, village residents often call here first.

Owner Jerry Butler founded the business 16 years ago because of his passion for cars. He was raised around automotives his whole life and said he couldn’t imagine doing anything else. Today, he specializes in general automotive repairs like oil changes. His nephew AJ Butler works at the business part time.

If in need of service, he asks that you make an appointment by calling 937-596-6143 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Walk ins are accepted on an emergency basis only.