Business Spotlight: Suttles and Sons specializes in residential care

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

Tim Suttles has been in the construction game for many years, mostly as a dry waller. He had to step away shortly after his children were born, but never lost the drive.

He turned his love of general contracting into a side hustle. Over time, as his children grew, the business grew along with them. Eventually, he asked his son Aaron Suttles (a roofer at the time) to join him in the business, which he did.

Suttles and Sons, a general construction company, is has a team of five employees. They specialize in residential work, such as siding, roofing, remodeling, and carpeting. They assist with filing the necessary permits for a fast and hassle-free job completion. In addition, they supervise commercial projects, ensuring timely completion, handling miscellaneous tasks, and recruiting suitable professionals for the tasks they are unable to perform. They are licensed and insured throughout the city, county, and state.

Free quotes can be scheduled at SuttlesnSons.com. The only tasks they won’t work on are landscaping, HVAC, and grade work. They do subcontract these jobs, so you can still reach out to them for help to head in the right direction. If you are looking for a job in this field they are hiring at this time. Applications are available on their website as well.