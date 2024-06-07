17 musical acts to perform at Poultry Days

Eight Ball Courtesy photo The Hammer Jockeys Courtesy photo Zack Attack Courtesy photo

VERSAILLES — This year is special as it marks the 50th year of the social tent in Versailles. Established in 1974, Poultry Days was the first in the area to shut down a highway for music, dancing and fun. It was one of several key decisions that ensured the festival would continue. Today the Social Tent is the largest tent in the county and continues to grow.

As they mark the 73rd year of the festival and the 50th year for the Social Tent, Poultry Days is excited to announce 17 individual artists, duos and groups will perform at the June 14-16 festival. The second weekend in June is fast approaching and that means live entertainment all weekend in Versailles. The festival will support the next generation of area artists by providing an opportunity to showcase their talents. Eight performances by area High School or College students have been added to the schedule. Friday, Maddie Walters & Joey Howard, 2023 Miss Chick Isabel Rawlins and Andrew Wuebker perform from 3:30-6:20 p.m. Saturday, Logan Schulze and Evan VanSkyock & Matthew Francis from 12:20-6:20 p.m. And Sunday, Lauren Rismiller, Montana Pulfer, Lauren Pohl and Evan VanSkyock & Matthew Francis from 11:30 a.m.-6:20 p.m.

The social tent is sponsored by Groff Mowing & Lawn Care of Versailles and Bonbright Distributors of Dayton. Beverages will be available from MillerCoors, The Winery at Versailles, Anheuser-Busch and a variety of specialty drinks. Despite rising costs, the social tent prices will not increase. First time visitors can find the Social Tent at 459 S. Center St. in Versailles. The social tent will offer nine musical acts including a rich blend of local talent and standout bands from throughout Ohio.

On Friday, from 3:30-7:30 p.m., the DeMange Brothers with Matthew Francis will perform. Tyler and Mason DeMange, both Versailles natives, are no strangers to performing at Poultry Days as they’ve played in various bands over the years. The DeMange brothers are part of a family with deep musical talent who have been entertaining West Central Ohio for generations. Matthew Francis, a recent Versailles graduate attending the University of Cincinnati will be joining the brothers and bringing his percussion talents to the stage.

On Friday, from 8-11:30 p.m., Zack Attack will perform. Join Zack Attack—Zack Fresh, Zack-a-delic, Zack-a-licious, and Zacky Zack—for a night of dancing, singing, and rocking to favorite beats.

On Saturday, from 12:30-3:30 p.m., Will Freed Band will be performing.

On Saturday, from 2-3 p.m., Versailles Community Band will be performing. Bring a chair, relax and listen to the music on the front lawn under the trees. The Community Band will follow the flag raising ceremony which begins at 1:30 p.m. and involves members of the Versailles High School Band. The Community Band will perform inthe beer garden with plenty of seating.

On Saturday, from 4-7 p.m., Green Sands will take the stage for their first performance at Poultry Days. Green Sands is a high energy, four-piece band out of Mercer County (Rockford, Coldwater and Fort Recovery).

Also, on Saturday from 7:30-11:30 p.m., Saw Crush will be peforming. Since joining forces these guys have been crushing it! While Saw Creek and Nashville Crush have both separately made the trip to Versailles, this is their first time together under the big tent. Dean Maag on bass guitar from Kalida, Zach Rosenbeck on vocals and rhythm guitar from Maria Stein, Nathan Felkey on drums from Glandorf and Steven Rosenbeck on guitar and vocals from Chickasaw.

On Sunday, from 1-3 p.m., Danny Schneible, of Virginia, will be taking the stage. For Poultry days, he will be collaborating with a Versailles local legend Matt Meyer of Empty Tank.

On Saturdayfrom 4-7 p.m., Eight Ball will be performing. Lead by vocalist “Buff” Frances is backed up by his brother and drummer Jeff “Freak” Francis and bassist Antrum “Stewie” Stewart. Jason Rhoads who also performs with Rusted Reserve is on lead guitar and recently opened for 38 Special.

On Sunday, from 7-10:30 p.m., The Hammer Jockeys will take the stage. The Hammer Jockeys are from North Star. The core of the group was formed by Doc Ruhenkamp, Lee Ruhenkamp and Isaac Ruhenkamp. Ben Ruhenkamp and Joe Ruhenkamp later joined. Lee, Isaac, Ben, and Joe are all graduates of Versailles. The Jockeys also feature guest musicians at nearly every performance. Emily Ruhenkamp-Poeppleman (also a VHS graduate) joins them on vocals and Ryan Gaerke (former member of THE Ohio State Marching Band) on trumpet.

Visit VersaillesPoultryDays.com for event details and schedules. Follow them on Facebook for live updates.