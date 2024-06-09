ADA — Ohio Nothern University has released its dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester.

Local students named to the dean’s list are Hope K. Alig, Botkins; Derrick S. Biedeermann, Sidney; Brandt C. Boerger, Botkins; Olivia M. Bowser, Houston; Anna M. Brady, Sidney; Lexee J. Brewer, Sidney; Donovan C. Brown, Botkins; Justin D. Chapman, Sidney; Riley Heitkamp, Anna; Laney M. Marvin, Sidney; Justin A. Pollock, Houston; Jada M. Rowland, Anna; Caleb S. Sluss, Houston; Micah Smock, Botkins; Grant J. Wolters, Anna; Lauryn M. Wolters, Anna; Grant Brautigam, New Bremen; Brianna M. Brewer, New Bremen; Hope M. Dysert, Minster; Alexander M. Frimel, Minster; Isaac W. Schmiesing, Minster; Eli A. Schmitmeyer, New Bremen; Joshua A. Shroyer, New Knoxville; Max J. Watercutter, Minster; Mallory R. Marshal, Versailles; and Dana M. Rose, Versailles.