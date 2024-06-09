OXFORD — Miami University has released its dean’s and president’s lists for the spring semester 2024.

Local students named to the dean’s list are Hope Bixler, of Anna; Ella Boate, of Minster; Rhese Voisard, of Minster; Jonathan VanSkiver, of Sidney; Shelbie Miller, of Sidney; and Gabby Wehrman, of Fort Loramie.

To be named to the dean’s list, undergraduate students must be ranked in the top 20% within each division at the college.

Local students named to the president’s list are Noah Budde, of Minster; Becca Blanco, of Minster; Adam Ketner, of Minster; Casey Topp, of Minster; Alexis Carroll, of Sidney; and Emma Meyer, of Minster.

To be named to the president’s list, undergraduate students must be ranked in the top 3% within each division at the college.

Part-time students named to the dean’s list are Brandon Barlage, of Sidney. Part-time students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 or higher grade point average.