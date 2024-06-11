Ohio Northern graduates

ADA — Ohio Northern University awarded degrees to area students during graduation ceremonies following the spring 2024 semester.

Local students receiving degrees were: Derrick S. Biedermann, Sidney, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Bryce R. Havenar, Sidney, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Megan E. Miu, Sidney, Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, Politics and Economy; and Colton L. Nanik, Anna, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Also receiving degrees Jada M. Rowland, Anna, Doctor of Pharmacy; Caleb S. Sluss, Houston, Doctor of Pharmacy; Micah Smock, Botkins, Juris Doctor, Law; and Isaac E. Schmiesing, Minster, Doctor of Pharmacy.