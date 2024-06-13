‘Boots in the Street’ returns to Sidney Saturday

By Evie Olding

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The downtown Sidney country music event, “Boots in the Street,” is set to return this year on June 15.

This year’s lineup features Florida-Georgia line star, Tyler Hubbard, The Cadillac Three and Georgia native, Dylan Marlowe.

Marlowe will kick off “Boots in the Street” this year. He recently collaborated with singer-songwriter Dylan Scott on “Boys Back Home,” which reached Billboard’s Top 40 Hot Country Songs.

Following Marlowe will be The Cadillac Three, a country and southern rock band. This band consists of friends who have known each other since high school in Nashville and have played together for about 20 years. One may recognize this band from their hit songs such as “White Lightning,” “Bury Me In My Boots” and “Tabasco & Sweet Tea.”

Hubbard will be the evening’s headliner. His current single, “Back Then Right Now,” has held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts for three consecutive weeks. As a star from Florida-Georgia line, Hubbard is one of the few artists to achieve chart-topping success in two distinct singing careers.

The gates for Boots in the Street will open at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. This event is located on South Main Ave between East Poplar St and East Court St in Sidney.

If interested in attending this downtown Sidney country music event, tickets can either be purchased at bootsinthestreet.com or in person at Murphy’s Craftbar + Kitchen.

For more information, visit bootsinthestreet.com.