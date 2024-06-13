By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center’s Village Council passed an ordinance prohibiting the cultivation, processing, and dispensing of cannabis at a commercial level during its meeting on Monday.

On Nov. 7, Ohio passed Issue 2, allowing for the cultivation, sale, and use of marijuana and such products for recreational purposes. It took effect on Dec. 7, becoming part of the Ohio Revised Code Chapter 3780.

According to this code, municipalities are authorized to prohibit Cannabis Operators and Dispensaries within the corporate limits. Cultivating and using cannabis is allowed for private and personal use only.

The village stated in the ordinance it was prohibited for the protection of the health, safety, welfare and comfort of Jackson Center residents.

American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) and the Village of Jackson Center worked together to secure financing for constructing a new substation in 2019 and laying down roughly one-mile of 69 KV transmission line. The Village is allowing AMP to issue renewal notes on their behalf in the amount of $2,150,000 to the state treasurer’s Market Access Program to obtain a more favorable interest rate. The Market Access Program helps communities fund large projects that are aimed at improving their community.

Jackson Center passed a resolution to begin widening Robb Street in a similar manor that they did on state Route 65 and Jackson Street. It will be widened it by two feet. The project will cost $870,000. The village will be submitting an application to the Ohio Public Works Commission for funding. In July, it will begin taking bids for the project. The village is aiming to have it completed by the summer of 2026.

The village planned to meet Tuesday with Small Nation to discuss the development of the Jackson Center Business District. On June 18, the Community Improvement Corporation (C.I.C.) will meet to discuss ways to assist “Friends of the Elder Theatre” 501c3. The Elder Theatre is seeking funds from the C.I.C. In the amount of $350,000. C.I.C. hopes the Village will by able to assist in this campaign.

Buckeye of Jackson Center has been remodeling the former Heidout. They plan to open soon, but have no set date as of yet. For more information, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BuckeyeJC.

Curly’s Meats will be holding their new store’s grand opening on W. Pike Street from July 2-6. The store will offer custom meat processing, frozen and fresh meats, vegetables, and sundries. They also have a liquor license for beer and alcohol sales.

FM Global is working with the Village to put in flood prevention measures on the east side of the Village and Plastipak. D&S Construction has begun making the storm damage repairs on the Village’s buildings and structures.

They recently finished making the repairs on the pool. Village assistant administrator Drew Sosby has begun looking at quotes for cutting in a baseball and softball field by Tiger Park. Access Engineers helped design the layout so the two fields aren’t overlapping. The bid that is attracting most of their attention is Mercer Group, but nothing has been decided.