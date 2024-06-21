Ruese Insurance helps Shelby County Children, Family First Council

Ruese Insurance and Westfield Insurance Foundation representatives pose for a photo recently with a check for a donation to Shelby County Children and Family First Council. Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — Westfield partnered with Ruese Insurance Agency to donate $4,500 to the Shelby County Children and Family First Council as part of Westfield’s Legacy of Caring program.

Each year, Westfield’s top independent insurance agents are invited to nominate a local nonprofit in their community to receive a donation. Donations are made to dozens of nonprofits in cities across Westfield’s national footprint.

The Westfield Insurance Foundation, an independent private foundation endowed by Westfield, awards the donations to support their top agents’ local communities. Since 2015, the Legacy of Caring program supports nonprofits focused on helping families or businesses stabilize or recover from disasters — mirroring what the insurance industry does every day for their customers.

“As Westfield enters our 176th year, we achieved this longevity by generations of employees and agents working together, committed to preserving and propelling our communities forward.” Ed Largent, Westfield president, CEO, board chair and Westfield Insurance Foundation chairman said. “Westfield continues to build on the strong commitment of caring that the founders of our company imagined. It’s a great feeling to link arms with our agents and make an impact.”

Ruese Insurance president Rudy Keister said the company is always seeking opportunities to volunteer and support the community.

“We are proud and thankful for our collaboration with Westfield, which helps our agency make a more powerful impact on the communities where we live and work,” Keister said.

Shelby County Children and Family First Council director Diann Rodrigues said the organiztion is grateful for the support.

“The Legacy of Caring grant will have a direct impact on children and help families realize short-term successes with long-lasting outcomes,” Rodrigues said.