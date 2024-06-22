Botkins BOE approves substitute pay, hires coaches

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

BOTKINS — The Botkins Board of Education approved to pay substitute teachers $100 for a day of during the 2024-25 school year and hired staff members during its meeting on June 12.

The board approved the hiring of Jordan Paul and Devan Manger as varsity assistant boys soccer coaches, Ryan Gutman as varsity boys track coach, Alan Egbert and Joe Shuga as track and field assistant coaches, Bob Elsass as varsity softball coach, Krystal Loy as varsity assistant softball coach, Jason Rogers as varsity girls track coach, Gabe Coil as gead varsity baseball coach, and Kaleb Coil as assistant varsity baseball coach.

A donation of $4,505 was made to the Destination Imagination by multiple sponsors. Destination Imagination is a program that teaches kids to work in teams to solve open-ended STEAM challenges designed to foster creativity.

The lunch prices were set for the 2024-25 school year. Grades K-6 will be $2.40, 7-12 will be $2.70, adults will be $3.40, and just a milk carton will be fifty cents.

The board approved to adopt a calamity day attendance plan for the 2024-25 school year. A calamity day is when school is canceled due to inclement weather or an unforeseen circumstance like a power outage or transportation issue.