Business Spotlight: The B Hive helping out during the heat wave with sweet treats

Max Kinney, bottom left, smiles while buying his favorite Otter Pop from The B Hive co-owner Katelyn Ryder and her Tiffany Mabry recently. The B Hive is a recently-opened ice cream cart in Jackson Center.

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — The Bayhan sisters wanted a way to bring their sweet tooth to Jackson Center. After researching the subject, they decided on an ice cream trike, naming it The B Hive LLC. The B Hive is an ice cream peddle cart, playing old-fashion ice cream truck music that will be traveling around Jackson Center this summer.

The B Hive will be serving an array of frozen treats: $2 Otter Pops, $4 character popsicles, and ice cream sandwiches for $6. The business’s claim to fame is a special type of ice cream that is $4 for one scoop and $6 for two in a cup.

The sisters say what makes The B Hive’s ice cream special is it is one of only two distributors of Bliss Artisan Ice Cream. Bliss Artisan is dense like ice cream and as creamy as frozen custard. The flavors it has available are brownie batter chunk, cake batter, chocolate-covered strawberry, double vanilla, mango strawberry sorbet, and fried corn.

To know when they will be setting up shop next, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559308905425 or text co-owner Kristi Bayhan at 937-489-8205.

Bayhan co-owns the restaurant with her sisters Katelyn Ryder.