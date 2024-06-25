Out of the past: June 25

125 Years

June 25, 1899

Someone entered George Covill’s stable Saturday night and stole a set of harness.

——-

The New York and Cleveland ball teams on their way from St. Louis to Cleveland passed through Sidney on the Big Four railroad this morning. Both these teams defeated the St. Louis club yesterday.

100 Years

June 25, 1924

Mr. Darwin Thompson, of our city, has for his guest his cousin, O.B. Studevant of Buffalo, N.Y. They have not seen each other for 52 years. While boys in their teens in Pa., they enlisted in the Union Army. They were captured while on the picket line and confined in Libby prison and Belle Isle. They were exchanged and later returned to the front and continued in active service until Lee’s surrender.

——-

The William Quinn and Sons Paint and Wall Paper Store are erecting a new workshop on the lot in the rear of their store room on south Ohio avenue. The shop will be used for a paint shop and for the refinishing of furniture.

75 Years

June 25, 1949

Members of the Spring Creek Christian church will observe the first anniversary of the re-opening of the Brush church, located on the Shelby-Miami county line, 10 miles south of Sidney on July 3. The church had been closed for six years.

——-

Election of officers will take place Tuesday when the Shelby County Historical Society holds its annual meeting in the courthouse. Officers now serving are John Whitney, president; W.R. Joslin, first vice president; Leonard Hill, second vice president; Paul Sherman, secretary, and Mrs. Anna Sturm, treasurer. Board members also include E.J. Griffis, W.R. Minton, Judge Robert Eshman and Dr. C.L. Hall.

——-

There was something electric in the walls of the Lockington school house restaurant recently as 11 men and women peered back into the dim shadows of yesteryear and remembered their school days of 1887 and 1888 spent in the same building where the anniversary party took place.

50 Years

June 25, 1974

A detailed land use plan that looks 20 years into central Shelby County’s future was presented to 20 township trustees and zoning officials representing seven townships within a three-mile radius of Sidney.

——-

Four hives of bees, which had been the subject of a complaint at the Sidney City Council session last week, were moved to a location outside the city limits Saturday, noted the bees’ owner.

——-

A new 84,000 square feet plastic blow-molding plant, Plastipak Packaging, was officially opened following a ribbon cutting Tuesday in Jackson Center.

25 Years

June 25, 1999

According to a report from the National Association of Counties, one in four counties still doesn’t have a plan to deal with the computer problems that will develop in the year 2000, commonly called “Y2K.” Dave DeVelvis, information services manager for the city of Sidney, said the city has been working on the Y2K problem since May 1998 and he is optimistic that the city should not incur any major problems on Jan. 1, 2000.

——-

Cadillac Sam and the Syndicate, a group specializing in high-octane blues, will perform Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm on the court square. The Sidney Daily News is sponsoring the concert in conjunction with Mainstreet Sidney. Daily News personnel will also be on hand to serve free lemonade.

