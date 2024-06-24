Grand jury issues indictments for rape, kidnapping, other charges

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for rape, kidnapping, and strangulation, among other charges, on Thursday.

Tyree D.M. Williams, 18, of Sidney, was indicted on one count rape, a first degree felony, and one count gross sexual imposition, for engaging in sexual intercourse with a female child less than 13 years of age, and for touching the genitals of a female child victim under the age of 13 with the purpose of sexually arousing himself.

Dustyn J. Selhorst, 25, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on two counts kidnapping, a first degree felony, two counts domestic violence, a third degree felony, and one count strangulation, a third degree felony, for restraining the liberty of an adult female victim to terrorize and inflict serious physical harm upon the victim by holding a knife to the victim’s throat, slamming her against the wall, punching her in the stomach, punching and head-butting her in the face, making her strip, threatening to rape, burn her hair and cut off her body parts, throwing her to the floor and strangling her with his elbow causing the victim to nearly lose consciousness, stomping on her threatening to kill her family members and holding her against her will in the shower with a weapon, kicking her and stomping her on her while on the ground, and hitting her in the leg with a shotgun, after previous convictions for domestic violence.

Colton L. Estes, 24, of Springfield, was indicted on one count strangulation, a third degree felony, and two counts domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor, for pinning an adult female victim on the ground, with his hand around her neck, causing the victim to have difficulty breathing, choking the victim and slapping her in the face, and grabbing her shoulder causing redness.

Spencer N. Selhorst, 23, of Sidney, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count improper handling of firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, for Hashish in an amount between two grams and 10 grams, and for having a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun in the driver’s side door pocket, within his reach. Additionally, the grand jurors specify that if the Ruger 9mm handgun was used in any manner to commit or facilitate the commission of a felony offense, it is subject to forfeiture.

Chad A. Johnson, 50, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, cocaine, ingesting cocaine to hide and destroy the substance to impair its availability as evidence, possession of plastic baggies, syringes, crack pipes and a digital scale, and for Psilocyn.

Heather J. Patrick, 44, at large, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, baggies, syringes, crack pipes and a digital scale.

Kyle V.R. Back, 29, of Dayton, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for cocaine, 16 Oxycodone tablets, and a bag.

Robert J. Parker, 36, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, fo0r methamphetamine and a baggie.