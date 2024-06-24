Out of the past: June 24

125 Years

June 24, 1899

Michael Wermuth, an aged farmer who lived two miles north of Botkins, was overcome by heat Thursday afternoon and died in a few minutes. He was out in his wheat field trying to put out the flames started by sparks from a passing C.H.&D. engine.

——-

In response to invitations issued by a number of young men of this city to their lady friends for a boating party, about thirty young ladies congregated at the swing bridge yesterday afternoon at 3 o’clock to enjoy a ride down the canal on the pleasure boat Gondola to the Steinle club house. The ride home was made in full moonlight, the entire party getting on top of the boat to enjoy the cool breezes and the beautiful scenery along the line.

100 Years

June 24, 1924

Stamps in the denomination of 8 cents, 16 cents, and 24 cents were received at the Sidney post office this morning for use on airplane mail service to be started July 1.

——-

FT. LORAMIE – Post No. 355 American Legion will give all ex-soldiers and ex-sailors from this community an opportunity to apply for their Federal Bonus next Sunday at Brucken Hall.

——-

Rev. W.B. Love was honored Monday night on his return home from Wooster where he was elected Moderator of the Synod of Ohio when residents of the Dorothy Love on Miami avenue gathered under his window at the Presbyterian parsonage and gave him a serenade in recognition of the honor of his election.

75 Years

June 24, 1949

Two Sidney high school students and a faculty member had an opportunity of a lifetime this week when student council members Jim Getrost, president, and Dick Ludwig, accompanied by Miss Glenna Fogt, student council teacher-sponsor, attended the 1949 National Association of Student Councils in Cincinnati.

——-

Purchase of the Safety Cab company by two well-know Sidney men was announced today by Forest and Walter Fergus, the new brother-owners. Walter “Bud” Fergus will actively manage the taxi firm from the rear of 117 North Main avenue, resigning a post at Islay’s. Forest Fergus will continue his job at the Monarch cleaners.

——-

Maplewood’s Grangers announced today full details of their annual world’s championship tractor-pulling contest opened to anyone in the world who is capable of driving a tractor, to be held on July 2 in Maplewood.

50 Years

June 24, 1974

A picture of travel vehicle parked in front of a castle in Fontainebleau, France, bearing Shelby County license plates, appeared in a recent issue of Stars and Stripes, U.S. military newspaper. The vehicle was registered to Andrew Charles, a former Sidney resident and employee of Airstream.

——-

Installation of Frank Neville Jr. as president of Sidney Rotary Club took place Monday noon with the traditional picnic luncheon at Tawawa Park.

25 Years

June 24, 1999

Demolition began Tuesday at the former Vespa House and Chevy’s Lounge locations at the intersection of Michigan Street and Fourth Ave.

——-

COLUMBUS, Ohio – No criminal charges should be filed against U.S. Sen. George Voinovich in a case of alleged money laundering, an investigator told election officials today. “The state of the relevant and admissible evidence as to certain issues would make it difficult if not impossible to prove criminal violations beyond a reasonable doubt,” Roger Makely, investigative attorney, said in a report to the commission today.

——-

The S&H Products Board of Trustees heard the results of the prevailing wage survey and the board approved the budget for fiscal year 2000 during its recent meeting. Congress recently approved an increase in the substantial gainful activity level from $500 to $700 per month, effective this July.

