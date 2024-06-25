Registration for river cleaning event due Friday

Lisa Briem, left, of Lima, and Michael Klear, of Harrod, paddle down the Great Miami River as they take part in the Clean Sweep on July 16, 2021. The annual cleanup event is being held again this July. Registration forms are due on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The 2024 Great Miami River Clean Sweep is coming back to Sidney.

According to the city’s website, the Clean Sweep is an annual volunteer event focused on removing trash and restoring the health of the Great Miami River.

The city says the river cleanup is about much more than picking up trash. It’s a day for communities to demonstrate their desire for clean water and healthy rivers. It’s an opportunity to learn about our river, and it’s a time to come together with your families, your neighbors, your community, and your friends to accomplish something vital and worthy on behalf of our Great Miami River. This cleanup is coordinated by many partners and attended by hundreds of wonderful volunteers.

The Clean Sweep through Sidney is going to be held from 8 a.m. to noon on July 19 beginning at the Custenborder Shelter on Riverside Drive. There will be free t-shirts, continental breakfast and lunch for volunteers. Canoes and gloves will also be provided, but canoe spots are limited. Walkers are also welcome. This event will happen, rain or shine, but will be cancelled if there is either lightning or high water.

If you would like to volunteer, please complete the form by Friday by email to Gregg Mitchell at [email protected]. Or mail a form to Mitchell at 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney, Ohio 45365.

For more information, email Mitchell or call 937-498-8120.