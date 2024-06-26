Russia School Board holds a prodctive meeting

RUSSIA — The Russia Local School Board of Education convened for its regular session on June 19.

The meeting started with the approval of the minutes from the previous Board of Education and Records Commission meetings. The board reviewed financial reports, including updated spending plans and comparisons. They approved the temporary appropriations for Fiscal Year 2025 totaling $3,500,000.

Under the agenda’s old business, Superintendent Mr. Rose presented updates on staffing for the upcoming fiscal year, spoke on remaining openings and the current timeline for ongoing building projects.

New business discussions began with new hires for the 2024-25 school year. Ashley Goubeaux was appointed as dishwasher, and Heather Cox secured a role as an educational aide. The board also accepted resignations from several staff members effective at the end of the 2023-24 contract year.

The board acknowledged several donations aimed at enhancing student experiences and facilities. Contributions from the Russia Music Boosters, Student Council, Future Teachers of America, and an anonymous donor will support scholarships and athletic supplies.

Principal Janel Slonkosky delivered a positive report on ELA testing outcomes, noting substantial improvements across all measured areas. She also highlighted successful year-end school activities and upcoming revisions to the student handbook regarding cell phone usage, set for approval at the next board meeting.

Following deliberations, the board entered executive session to discuss confidential matters before reconvening and concluding the meeting with unanimous approval for adjournment.