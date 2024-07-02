Bronzed Up Lashed Out opens near downtown Sidney

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Bronzed Up Lashed Out is a new business near downtown Sidney. It is located at 500 E. Court Street Building B in the Valentinez Spa, across the street from Goodwill, behind Momentum Counseling.

Tara Schroer, owner of Bronzed Up Lashed Out, specializes in eyelash extensions, full body waxes, spray tans and facials. Schroer graduated from Aveda Institute in Columbus as a licensed esthetician. She is also four times certified in eyelash extensions.

“I really like making everyone feel beautiful from the inside out. If you feel beautiful, you radiate beauty,” Schroer said.

One of the first things Schroer asks her clients is what kind of music they like to listen to so that she can play what they like to help ensure they are relaxed and comfortable.

Schroer is also a makeup artist and provides services for weddings and other special events. She said she gets some clients for prom and homecoming, usually wanting to get spray tanning services.

“Weddings are fun — I get all the details beforehand and I try to have a happy vibe and make it feel a little like a party,” Schroer said. “I want them to be comfortable.”

Schroer said she has always been interested in the beauty industry, and has been in and out of the industry for years. She finally decided to open her own business with the encouragement of her fiancé.

Bronzed Up Lashed Out is open currently and accepting new clients, by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling or texting 937-407-6747.

Bronzed Up Lashed Out is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday, with the last client starting at 7. Bronzed Up Lashed Out can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and at bronzeduplashedoutllc.com.