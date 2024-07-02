Historic Sidney Theatre Presents “Footloose: The Musical”

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre has announced its upcoming production of the musical “Footloose,” set to hit the stage from July 19 to 21. Audiences can look forward to a performance that brings the 1980s classic to life, complete with songs and dance numbers.

“Footloose: The Musical,” based on the 1984 film, tells the story of Ren McCormack, a city teenager who moves to a small town where dancing has been banned. Ren’s rebellious spirit and love for dance challenge the restrictive local laws, leading to a climactic showdown with the town’s conservative leadership. Featuring hit songs such as “Holding Out for a Hero,” “Almost Paradise,” and the titular “Footloose.”

The production will showcase a cast of over twenty local high school aged performers.

Performances of “Footloose: The Musical” will take place on:

● Friday, July 19 at 7 p.m.

● Saturday, July 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

● Sunday, July 21 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.sidneytheatre.org. Tickers are $20, with discounted rates for seniors, students, and groups.

The cast list includes: Kade Wilson (Ren McCormack), Ellia Stumpo (Ariel Moore), Weston Daniel (Willard Hewitt), Lily Wiford (Rusty), Karson Clack (Chuck Cranston), Joshua Younker (Reverend Shaw Moore), Zoey Goettemoeller (Vi Moore), Emma Smith (Ethel McCormack), Keaton Shaffer (Lyle/Garvin), Isaac Phelps (Travis), Brooke Gillem (Urleen), Anika Arcikauskas (Wendy Jo), Silas Herndon (Jeter), Adelaide Wilver (Lulu Warnicker), Terrence Thomas (Wes Warnicker), Andrew McLain (Coach Dunbar), Ivy Laughlin-Jarrel (Elanor Dunbar), Elizabeth Lopez (Principal Clark), Mia O’Keefe (Betty Blast), Mia Baldonasa (Ensemble), Sawyer Dulaney (Ensemble), Ainsley Wiford (Ensemble), Kevin Matiaz (Ensemble).