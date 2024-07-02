Billing named finalist in four categories in Ohio AP contest

Sidney Daily News editor Bryant Billing has been named a finalist in four categories in the 2023 Ohio Associated Press Media Editors competition.

Billing, who won five awards last year, has been named a finalist for Best Sports Columnist, Best Daily Sports Section, Best Sports Photo and Best Video.

The contest was for 2023, Billing’s last full year as sports editor. He took over as editor in April.

The Sidney Daily News competes in Division I, for newspapers with up to 7,999 subscribers.

The Best Sports Columnist and Best Daily Sports Section categories are body of work competitions with multiple entries.

Billing is a finalist in Best Video for a highlight video of a tournament boys basketball game between Botkins and Lehman Catholic and a finalist in Best Sports Photo for a picture of two Fort Loramie girls basketball players helping to lift a teammate after the teammate drew a key late foul in a regional semifinal basketball game.

Including the 2023 competition, Billing has placed 17 times in Ohio APME competitions in seven years at the paper, including a first-place finish in 2018 for Best Daily Sports Section in Division II and a first-place finish in 2022 for Best Photographer in Division I.

“The SDN has placed for Best Daily Sports Section six out of the last seven years,” Billing said. “That is far and away what I’m most proud of, to continually place in a body of work category, including against papers which much larger staffs.

“That standard is what I am now applying to every section in our paper. I look forward to building a better product and am confident other SDN staff members will be joining me in Columbus next year.”

The results of the competition will be announced at a banquet in Columbus on July 21.