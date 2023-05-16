FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie has earned a spot in its second consecutive district final by beating Houston on Tuesday.

The Redskins scored three runs in the first inning to quickly take control in a 5-1 victory in a Division IV district semifinal.

Fort Loramie (16-13) advances to face Riverside in a district final on Friday at Newton High School. The Pirates (14-10) beat Ansonia 4-1 on Tuesday to advance.

Autumn Turner drew a walk with one out in the first. She stole second with Aubrey Turner at the plate, and Aubrey Turner then hit a ground ball to first. The first baseman threw to third, and Autumn Turner scored on the throw to give the squad a 1-0 lead.

Kate Ruhenkamp then hit an RBI single on a hard ground ball to center field to drive in another run. Laney Barhorst drew a walk, then she and Alex Rose, who ran for Ruhenkamp, stole third and second. Rose then scored on a passed ball to give the Redskins a 3-0 lead.

Ella Hoelscher hit an RBI single on a bunt in the fourth and Claire Hoying hit an RBI single on a fly to shallow right field in the fifth.

Katie Maier hit a solo home run for Houston in the sixth.

Ruhenkamp pitched a complete game. She gave up one earned run on three hits and struck out 15 batters without walking any.

Hoelscher was 3 for 4 with one double while Ruhenkamp and Ava Turner were each 2 for 3.

Makenna Vodenhuevel was charged with the loss. She pitched six innings and gave up three earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out six.

Houston dropped to 10-12 with the loss. The squad has a regular-season makeup game scheduled at Botkins on Wednesday.

The squad made its first district final appearance since 2015 last year.

Russia 13, Newton 1

Russia will try for its third consecutive district title on Friday after earning a run-rule victory in a Div. IV district semi on Tuesday in Russia.

The Raiders (17-7) scored eight runs in the second to take control, then scored five in the fourth to push the margin into run-rule territory.

Jaela Shappie was 3 for 3 with one double. Kelby Doseck was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one home run. Reese Goubeaux was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one triple and Saige Hoying was 2 for 3 with one double.

Makena Hoying picked up the win in the circle. She gave up two hits and one walk and struck out seven batters.

Russia had 13 hits and committed two errors while Newton had two hits and committed five errors.

Riverside 4, Ansonia 1

The No. 5 seed Pirates beat the No. 3 seed Tigers on Tuesday in Ansonia to earn a spot a district final on Friday in Pleasant Hill against Fort Loramie.

Riverside (14-10) took control with two runs in the first inning and added another in the third to take a 3-0 lead.

Alaina Snow pitched a complete game in the circle. She gave up three hits and struck out 11 batters without walking any.

Snow and Avery Perk were each 2 for 3 at the plate.

The Pirates, which lost 7-6 at Ansonia in a regular-season game on March 28, had seven hits and committed three errors. The Tigers had three hits and committed one error.

