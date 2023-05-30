125 Years

May 30, 1898

The first drill of the new volunteer battalion was held at the armory last night. There was a large number of the volunteers present, there being about 100 men in line. The recruits put on an excellent drill, considering that it was their first attempt and with several drills like last evening they will be in excellent shape for company drill.

——-

Another oil well was drilled on the Henry Becher farm, three miles west of Kettlersville, yesterday. It has not been tested, but it is believed to be a paying well.

——-

Link T. Snodgrass has opened an ice cream and soda parlor in the Pfeil building, one door south of Dr. Beebe’s residence.

——-

The Navy Department has received this morning a dispatch from Commodore Schley, advising that the Spanish fleet in the bay at Santiago de Cuba, and that he has seen and recognized the vessels.

100 Years

May 30, 1923

At the meeting of city council last evening, Dr. Ailes, county health officer, addressed members on the question of a city incinerator plant, setting out the great necessity of such a plant in the disposal and burning of garbage. After discussion of the matter, the city solicitor was instructed to prepare the necessary legislation to bring the question properly before the voters of the city.

——-

Arrangements have been made by George Quatman to receive the concert broadcast by the Sidney band at Atlanta this evening at the high school auditorium. There will be no charge for admission with the concert scheduled for 10:45 p.m.

——-

Members of the City Federation of Women’s Club at their final meeting of the year named the following officers: Mrs. L.M. Studevant, president; Mrs. Urban Doorley, first vice president; Mrs. Carl Wilkinson, second vice president; Mrs. Carl Custenborder, third vice president; Mrs. John Geary, recording secretary; Mrs. Sam Harmon, corresponding secretary, and Mrs. Fred Dull, treasurer.

75 Years

May 30, 1948

At a special meeting of the stockholders of the Ross Products company, West Poplar street, held yesterday, William A. Ross, Sr., resigned as president and general manager of the company, a position he had held since he founded the company in 1940. Ross remains as president of the Ross Pattern and Foundry Development company and the Avon Manufacturing Co., both located here.

——-

Rev. H.W. Swinehart, pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church, will be the speaker at the annual S

auditorium. Also participating on the program will be Rev. Edwin R. Allender, Rev. Walter Evans, and Rev. Jesse Bowser.

50 Years

May 30, 1973

NEW KNOXVILLE – Dr. H.S. Wolfe will terminate his office practice here and begin new duties as emergency room physician at Joint Township District Hospital, St. Marys, Sept. 1, 1973, it was announced today.

——-

ANNA – One of three young women, Miss Denise Barker, Miss Pamela Addis and Miss Linda Short, graduates of Anna High School will reign at the annual homecoming.

The crowning will be Saturday at 9 p.m. on the baseball diamond. The winner is selected on the basis of votes cast, one penny per vote, at the Anna Hardware Store, Farmers and Merchants Bank and Myers Market.

———

VERSAILLES – Versailles Education Association met last week.

New officers for the 1973-74 year were named as follows: Mrs. Karen Campbell, president; Gary Benesh, president-elect; Mrs. Faye Spangler, secretary, and Gary Cooper, treasurer.

25 Years

May 30, 1998

Three area students were named National Award Winners by the United State Achievement Academy.

Kimberly Wilson of Quincy was named as award winner in the field of science. Daughter of Jim and Marilyn Wilson, she is finishing her junior year at Fairlawn High School and Edison Community College.

Tiffani Ambos, from Sidney, was also honored in the area of science. Daughter of Darrell and Teresa Ambos, she attends Bridgeview Middle School.

Kendra Vonderhuevel of Sidney was a National Leadership and Service Award winner. Daughter of Mark and Sharon Vonderhueval, she attends Bridgeview Middle School and this is her second year in a row as a recipient of this award.

——-

NEW KNOXVILLE – Adolph’s Restaurant on Main Street was temporarily closed when a small electrical fire broke out in the wiring of a steam table in the kitchen area around 4:11 p.m.

New Knoxville Fire Department responded with a total of 16 volunteers, extinguishing the flames quickly to contain the fire at the steam table, according to Assistant Fire Chief Roger Eversman. Soot, smoke and water damage resulted. The restaurant was closed at the time.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.