King Barhorst

King Supports Tax Cuts, Universal School Vouchers in State Budget

Building a foundation for Ohio’s future

COLUMBUS – The Ohio House of Representatives have passed the state operating budget with the vote of State Reps. Timothy Barhost, R-Fort Loramie, and Angie King, R-Celina, recently. The landmark legislation provides billions in investments that will build a foundation for the state’s future.

The budget includes an income tax cut that will simplify, flatten, and make more permanent the state income tax into two brackets. Under this new system, individuals earning between $26,050 and $100,000 will benefit from an income tax rate of 2.75%. Meanwhile, those earning above $100,000 will have a flattened rate of 3.5%. These reductions will alleviate the burden on hardworking Ohioans while stimulating economic growth and promoting financial well-being across the state.

“We are helping flatten the tax curve by reducing the number of brackets, while also increasing our spending on education,” said King. “This budget not only provides more for public schools, but also provides for each individual student through a school voucher program that has been expanded.”

House Bill 33 includes a significant commitment to career tech and education to ensure that Ohioans are ready for the demands of the changing workforce.

• $200 million for career tech programs across the state

• $1 billion for the Connect4Ohio Fund to increase accessibility to economic centers for all Ohio workers

• $750 million for the All Ohio Future Fund, which prepares locations throughout the state to be ready for large-scale development projects

“It is essential that we do all we can to prepare our workforce for success, and keep talent here in Ohio,” said Barhorst. “My district is ready to work and bridge the gap of in-demand jobs. This budget will help more Ohioans prepare for high-skill, high-wage jobs in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and technology.”

King also praised local investments in Market Hall, Neil Armstrong Museum and Eldora Speedway totaling $730,000.

“The 84th House District has a lot to offer,” King added. “These state investments will help our local economy thrive by providing state funds for the development and improvement of these attractions.”

Barhorst also secured $10 million funding for the local county fairs which will boost economic opportunities across the state.

The budget also set aside $600 million additional rainy-day funds to help during any future unexpected deficits.

The budget was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine on July 3.