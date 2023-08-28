Police log

MONDAY

-7:28 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-1:07 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of North Walnut Avenue.

SUNDAY

-11:17 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-10:58 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-9:25 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 400 block of Fair Road.

-8 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 200 block of East Clay Street.

-7:06 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-3 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-2:30 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Linden Avenue.

-1:14 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Michigan Street and Wayfarer Lane.

-2:45 a.m.: summons. Jared Shane Smith, 32, of Troy, received a summons to appear in court for criminal damaging/endangering.

-1:47 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-12:42 a.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 100 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

SATURDAY

-11:36 p.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the area of Westlake Drive and Fair Road.

-9:49 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 900 block of South Main Avenue.

-9:19 p.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-8:01 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report.

-6:40 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 800 block of Third Avenue.

-5:16 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-4:48 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-1:55 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 500 block of Johnston Drive.

-6:51 a.m.: warrant. Scott Lewin Brooks, 53, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:24 a.m.: warrant. Ashley C. Rue, 28, was arrested on a warrant.

FRIDAY

-11:05 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Ann Place.

-9:59 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of New Street.

-7:36 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 500 block of West North Street.

-6:44 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of West Poplar Street.

-5:45 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-5:43 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Hayes Street.

-3:42 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-3:37 p.m.: threats. Police received a report of threats at the police station.

-1:50 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 1000 block of Progress Way.

-1:43 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Hampton Court.

-9:45 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 400 block of North Lester Avenue.

-7:52 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Folkerth Avenue.

-6:16 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-2:27 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 500 block of Sycamore Avenue.

-12:15 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

Crashes

Benjamin Michael Phelps, 38, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 27 at 1:14 p.m.

Phelps was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when he rear-ended Victoria M. Brown, 58, of Sidney, who was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Wayfarer Lane. The vehicle Brown was driving was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Marshall Jone Chuen Wo, 20, of Providence, Rhode Island, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 25 at 7:36 p.m.

Wo was traveling eastbound on North Street when he side-swiped a parked vehicle owned by William Epley, of Sidney.

• Carol Y. Dunkel, 88, of Russia, was cited with driving within lanes/continuous lines of traffic after a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 25 at 1:43 p.m.

Dunkel was traveling westbound on Fair Road in the right lane and Michelle Marie Allison, 52, of Sidney, was traveling in the same direction in the left lane. Dunkel attempted to change lanes and struck Allison.

• Robert Lynn Lowe, 55, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 23 at 1 p.m.

Michael D. Smith, 28, of Sidney, was stopped behind a vehicle on Michigan Street preparing to turn left when Lowe rear-ended him.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell