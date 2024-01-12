SIDNEY – An apartment fire at 612 W. North St. at 6:27 a.m. on Jan. 12 caused an estimated $7,500 in damage to the property and $2,500 to contents.

According to Sidney Assistant Fire Chief Jason Truesdale, on arrival at the scene, firefighters found a two-story, six-unit apartment complex with nothing showing. Fire crews located a fire on the second floor in apartment 612. The Sidney Police Department assisted with notifying the other occupants in the other units.

Firefighters initiated an offensive interior fire attack. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and checked for extension in the upstairs bedroom. Crews completed a search and no occupants were found inside.

No injuries were reported to all occupants or Sidney firefighters.

Shift change was occurring during the time of the fire. Sidney firefighters from Station 1 were contacted to respond to assist.

The fire was out and crews were cleaning up their equipment around the apparatus. A vehicle entered the scene and ran over a roll of 5-inch supply hose, where firefighters were standing nearby. No one was injured. The hose was stuck under the vehicle and the Sidney Police Department was called back to the scene.

“When you see emergency vehicles on the roadway with their emergency lights on, use caution, slow down and stay back 500 feet from the scene. Choose a different route around the scene,” Truesdale said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit.