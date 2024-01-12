LIMA– A woodwind quintet with musicians from the Lima Symphony Orchestra along with Maestro Andrew Crust will visit students on Friday, Jan. 19, at New Bremen Elementary, 901 E. Monroe St,, New Bremen, at 10:30 a.m. and again at Lima City Schools Independence,615 Tremont Ave., Lima, at 2 p.m.

Students will be introduced to everything rhythm through interactive activities alongside music provided by our woodwind quintet. Using activities from Dalcroze Eurythmics, a method of music instruction that teaches musical concepts through movement, students will learn about phrases, tempo, and meter – all through movement. Lively and energetic pieces will be featured as a part of this program such as Umoja by Valerie Coleman and In the Hall of the Mountain King by Edvard Grieg.

The Lima Symphony In-School programs provide an opportunity for up-close, interactive music experiences for hundreds of children of all ages in Allen County. Students have the chance to ask questions and hear about guest artists’ experiences. These relaxed, often informal presentations make music accessible and interesting for children who may not otherwise have the opportunity to hear live music. This visit is part of the Lima Symphony’s ongoing commitment to educational outreach and programming in our community.

Underwriters for the program are Dominion Energy and Walmart.