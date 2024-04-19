Dammeyer

CELINA — Carolyn Dammeyer, of Celina, formerly of St. Henry, has received recognition for her achievements at the Western and Southern Life Insurance Company. Her office is located in Celina, where she works as a registered representative.

Dammeyer has qualified for Million Dollar Round Table, an international association. She is among the top life insurance professionals who must meet strict ethical and production requirements in order to qualify.

She has also achieved the Medallion Club status at the Western and Southern Life Insurance Company in recognition of her work in 2023. She will attend the company’s Leaders Sales Meeting in the Bahamas in May.

The Western and Southern Life Insurance Company is headquartered in Cincinnati.