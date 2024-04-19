Coin club awards scholarships

Davidson Arnold Barhorst

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Coin Club presented the winners of the 2024 Perry Long and Nick Homan Memorial Scholarship to three Shelby County college bound seniors on April 11.

The Shelby County Coin Club’s yearly scholarship is an essay contest open to all Shelby County college bound students. This year $500 was given to first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place. All three winners also received a one ounce Silver Eagle.

Placing first was Lucas Davidson. Brittany Arnold placed second, while Riley Barhorst placed third.

Davidson, the son of Jeff and Jan Davidson, is a senior at Jackson Center High School. He is a member of the National Honor Society, student council, Academia and the varsity soccer team. He has been in the high school band since eighth grade, played Gaston in “The Beauty of the Beast,” Danny Zuko in “Grease” and Max Detwiler in “The Sound of Music.” He also found time in 2022 to become an Eagle scout in BSA Troop 97. His hobbies include playing video games, soccer, snowboarding, and skateboarding.

Davidson will attend Capital University this fall, majoring in Music Technology. His career goal is to become an audio engineer and work at live concerts as well as a recording studio.

Arnold is the daughter of Tony and Jill Arnold and a senior at Botkins High School. She is a member of the cross country and track teams. She will be attending Northern Kentucky University to study Elementary Education and run track and cross country. She plans on returning to the Shelby County area to teach elementary and coach varsity cross country and track.

3Barhorst is the daughter of Chris and Amanda Barhorst and a senior at Jackson Center High School. She will attend Rhodes State College to study radiographic imaging and work toward a degree in Healthcare Administration. She is involved in National Honor Society, student council, Academia, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 4-H, FFA, volleyball, softball, the Shelby County Student United Way and Junior Fair Board.