Great Miami Riverway Coalition welcomes new manager

DAYTON- The Great Miami Riverway has announced the appointment of Ginger Clark as the new manager of the Great Miami Riverway, marking a significant stride in regional collaboration. Clark’s arrival marks a new chapter in the ongoing efforts to bolster the Great Miami River corridor.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ginger Clark to the Great Miami Riverway,” said Christian Mattingly, chair of the Great Miami Riverway Coalition. “Her extensive experience and passion for community engagement will undoubtedly propel our initiatives forward.”

Convened by the Miami Conservancy District in collaboration with local communities, the Great Miami Riverway supports and encourages people to live, work, and play safely along the Great Miami River corridor.

With a proven track record as the Community Engagement Coordinator for the Centerville-Washington Park District from 2015 to 2024, Ginger Clark brings invaluable insight and dedication to her new role.

In her capacity with the Miami Conservancy District, Clark will spearhead efforts to:

Attract more visitors.

• Support economic development.

• Strengthen river corridor neighborhoods.

• Increase the use of recreational, historical, and cultural assets.

“I am looking forward to collaborating with the Riverway Coalition to shape the future of this regional partnership in the heart of our region, says Clark, “Elevating our river corridor aligns with our community’s vision for a sustainable and vibrant future.”

A seasoned professional in the field, Clark currently serves as the Region 3 chair for the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association and holds certification as a Park and Recreation Professional through the National Recreation and Park Association. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Tourism from Colorado State University’s Warner College of Natural Resources.

Clark started her new role on Monday, April 15, as an employee of the Miami Conservancy District. The Great Miami Riverway is a collaborative endeavor led by the Miami Conservancy District with the Great Miami Riverway Coalition whose 20 members include cities, counties, park districts, visitors’ bureaus, and regional agencies.