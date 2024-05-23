Business Spotlight: Horne’s hobby becomes a business

Jacob Horne from Jake’s Power Washing poses for a photo recently after finishing up a job before moving on to the next one. Megan Lewis | Sidney Daily News

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

One year ago, Jacob Horne decided to turn his hobby into a business to make more money for his household. Today, he is the proud owner of a thriving power washing company called Jake’s Power Washing.

Horne says he strives to give customers the cleanest property they have ever seen using high grade cleaning products at reasonable rates.

Anyone looking for power washing can contact Horne at 937-441-2695 to get a free quote. He is open Monday to Thursday after 3:30 p.m., Fridays after 10 a.m. and any time during the weekend. He asked if new clients could have the concrete areas clear and the windows closed prior to the time of the power wash, and that there are no active stinging insect nests nearby the work site.